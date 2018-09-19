Possession of over 15,000 plots stuck since 2009 to be handed to owners soon, says YEIDA

A total of 22,532 plots were allotted to people under the Residential Plot Scheme 1 (RPS 1) in 2009, and legal hassles have been cleared for 15,349 plots, a senior YEIDA official said.

The Yamuna Expressway Authority will soon begin handing over to the owners the possession of over 15,000 residential plots which were allotted to them in 2009, officials said Wednesday.

Possession on 7,330 plots in Sector 18 and 8,019 plots in Sector 20, under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area, would begin from October and continue till March 2019, they said.

A total of 22,532 plots were allotted to people under the Residential Plot Scheme 1 (RPS 1) in 2009, and legal hassles have been cleared for 15,349 plots, a senior YEIDA official said.

“Due to property disputes and court cases, the work on 15,349 plots was in limbo since 2009. Now, with all obstacles cleared, the possession could be made soon. Work is underway on the basic infrastructure including roads, sewer and drainage system besides demarcation in the residential plots,” he told PTI Wednesday.

The size of the plots ranges from 120 sq metres to 4,000 sq metres and were allotted to beneficiaries in 2009. According to the official, the cost of land has grown three times since then.

“The circle rate in 2009 was Rs 4,700 per sq metre and in 2018 it is Rs 15,500 per sq metre,” the official said.

Also, the authority will soon begin handing over the possession of 1,800 plots that were allotted to people under the Residential Plot Scheme 2 (RPS-2) in 2015. These plots were scheduled to be handover to owners in 2019 but several of them are on verge of completion so their possession can be made by this year end. “By December end, 667 plots allotted under the RPS-2 will be ready for possession,” the official said.