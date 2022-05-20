Portfolios of Tripura’s Manik Saha cabinet announced, new CM keeps Home, Health for himself

Two days after swearing-in, the 11 ministers of the Tripura cabinet under the newly-elected chief minister Dr Manik Saha were allotted their portfolios on Wednesday.

Most cabinet portfolios were retained similar to the Biplab Deb administration, except a few tweaks to accommodate the two new ministers – Rampada Jamatia and Prem Kumar Reang, who were included in the council of ministers under CM Saha.

Saha kept key departments such as Home and Health to himself. He also kept IT and general administration.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma would continue to hold Finance, Power, Rural Development, Planning and Coordination, Science, Technology and Environment.

Veteran minister and IPFT legislator NC Debbarma held onto his revenue and forest portfolios.

Ratan Lal Nath, who held the law and education department in the previous administration continued with similar portfolios as well alongwith Pranajit Singha Roy, who was allotted the transport, tourism and agriculture & farmers’ welfare departments.

Manoj Kanti Deb was allotted the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments along with urban development while Santana Chakma was given the departments of social welfare and social education along with the department of Industries and Commerce (exclusing handloom, handicrafts, sericulture and IT).

Ram Prasad Paul was allocated two more departments — OBC Welfare and Welfare for Minorities, besides being in charge of Jail, and Fire Service and Emergency Services.

Bhagaban Das will continue to be the minister of SC Welfare, Animal Resource and Labour. Sushanta Chowdhury retained his old portfolios — Information and Cultural Affairs, Youth Affairs and Sports, and Drinking Water and Sanitation.

Ram Pada Jamatia was allocated Tribal Welfare and Handloom, and Handicrafts and Sericulture. Prem Kumar Reang was made the minister of Fisheries and Co-operation.