Popular ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas appeals to Delhiites to follow traffic rules

Pankaj Udhas (PTI)

Popular ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas on Sunday appealed to Delhiites to follow road rules and said small mistakes can lead to big accidents.

In a video message uploaded by the Delhi Traffic Police on its Twitter handle, Udhas said, “Road safety is an important issue for the entire country and a small mistake can lead to a big accident.”

“Not wearing helmets, jumping a red light can lead to big accidents. Even cutting lanes can cause problems. It is my appeal to you to follow road rules,” he said.

A senior traffic police officer said, “Public figures are looked up as icons and if they urge people to follow something, it has an impact. If we bring someone with a fan following, it helps in spreading messages.”

Earlier the traffic police has roped in celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor for its awareness drives, he said.

On Saturday, footballer Bhaichung Bhutia participated in an event organised by the Delhi Traffic Police and asked the people to follow road rules.

In April, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in a video message had urged the people to ride two-wheelers wearing helmets.