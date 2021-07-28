‘Poore desh me khela hoga’: In Delhi, Mamata Banerjee challenges Narendra Modi for 2024 polls

Mamata Banerjee said that the Opposition can create history in 2024 if it puts up a united fight.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is in Delhi for a five-day visit today said that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will witness a battle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire country as there will be khela (game) across India. ‘Khela Hobe’ (Game on) is TMC’s popular assembly election slogan that it promoted to take on the BJP.

Taking on BJP’s ‘achhe din’ (good days) slogan from the 2014 elections, Banerjee said that the people of India want ‘sachhe din’ (true days).

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Banerjee said, “Narendra Modi was popular in 2019….Today, they have not kept a record of the bodies, last rites were denied and bodies were thrown in river Ganga. Those who lost their loved ones will not forget and forgive.”

Hitting out at the BJP government over the Pegasus snooping issue, Banerjee said that the spying has put everyone’s life in danger. “My phone is already tapped. If Abhishek’s (TMC MP and Mamata’s nephew) phone is tapped, and I am talking to him, then, automatically my phone is tapped too. Pegasus has put everyone’s life in danger,” alleged Mamata Banerjee.

She also attacked the Modi government over inflation. “GDP now stands for Gas-Diesel-Petrol…The government is collecting money from the public but it has no money for COVID-19 vaccines,” said Banerjee.

When asked whether she will be the face of Opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Banerjee quipped that she is not an astrologer and the decision depends on the situation. “Today I have a meeting with Sonia Ji and Arvind Kejriwal. After the Parliament session, Opposition parties must meet,” she said, reiterating her call that opposition parties must unite to take on the BJP.

She said that the Opposition can create history in 2024 if it puts up a united fight. Banerjee added that the situation becomes difficult to handle when a political storm comes.

The West Bengal chief minister, who recently announced the political entry Trinamool Congress on the national stage for the next general elections, also said that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi wants unity of the opposition and there is a mutual trust between regional parties and the Congress. Banerjee later met Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath where Rahul Gandhi was also present.