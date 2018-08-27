‘Poor jail conditions in India’: After Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi’s defence to avoid extradition to India

Mehul Choksi

Days after beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya spoke of poor prison conditions in India challenging his extradition plea before a London court, another fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi has come up with a similar explanation to try and prevent India’s efforts to get him to face the law in India. “The conditions in Indian jails are not good,” Choksi told the court while opposing CBI’s plea to Interpol seeking a red corner notice against him. Choksi is wanted in India in connection with the Rs 13,578-crore Punjab National Bank(PNB) fraud case.

Choksi, who is believed to be hiding in Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda, said in his plea to the Interpol that prisons in India “violate human rights conditions” and also alleged that a trial by media against him in the country could influence the judicial system.

An official, on the condition of anonymity, said that the accused businessman has claimed that while there is a media hype surrounding the case, nobody is going into the genuineness of allegations. “The judicial system may get influenced by the biased reportage… He has mentioned that he was being ‘clubbed along with his nephew Nirav Modi’ in the case and that accused in India don’t have the required legal protection. He also mentions the threat to his life, especially by his employees and franchisees,” he was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Recently, the CBI while replying to Choksi’s contentions, said that jails in India are maintained as per jail manuals. It also maintained that the other co-accused in the case, who either are either in jail and or are out on bail, did not complain that conditions in jails are inhuman, the official told the paper.

The probe agency also said that the media reportage in India is based on their sources and that the CBI has nothing to do with it. The agency also added that India’s judicial system is robust and cannot be influenced by any external sources, including the media. Pointing out on human rights violation, the probe agency further said that each state in India has its own human rights commission and Centre also has the National Human Rights Commission. “Any allegation can be looked by both these bodies and there is no reason to worry,” the official further told the paper.

The agency further added that there are enough legal procedures in the country that protect the rights of the accused. “Choksi himself has challenged the non-bailable warrant issued against him by a special CBI court, which is going to pass its order in the case next month. This clearly indicates that Choksi is aware of the legal remedy available before him,” the paper quoted the official as saying.