Nagapattinam Poompuhar Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Anandaraj. D IND Awaited
Ilayanagulan. K Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Inbaraj. T IND Awaited
Maya Venkatesan. M IND Awaited
Mujibur Rahman. E.M.M IND Awaited
Murugan. S IND Awaited
Nivedha M Murugan DMK Awaited
Noor Nisha. M IND Awaited
Pavunraj. S AIADMK Awaited
Prabakaran. V BSP Awaited
Puratchidasan. T Anaithinthiya Anna Dravida Makkal Seyal katchi Awaited
Shangamiththiran. A IND Awaited
Vijayalaiyan. J Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Counting of votes for the Poompuhar assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Poompuhar Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 84.06% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Poompuhar assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Poompuhar with a margin of 3299 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Poompuhar assembly elections?

Poompuhar Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Nivedha M. Murugan S.Pavunraj 3299
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
DMK-flag
Nivedha M. Murugan
2016
AIADMK-flag
S.pavunraj
2011
AIADMK-flag
S. Pavunraj

Poompuhar Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Poompuhar Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.