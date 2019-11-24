Pollution levels in Delhi-NCR drop further due to moderate winds

Weather experts said no sudden dip in air quality is expected on Monday.

Pollution levels in Delhi-NCR dropped further on Sunday with moderate winds sweeping the region. The overall air quality index (AQI) in the national capital read 234 at 4 pm, down from 312 at 4 pm on Friday. Most of the 37 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi recorded AQI in the “poor” category.

NSIT, Dwarka, was the most-polluted area with an AQI of 324, while Dilshad Garden (127) was the least polluted. Neighbouring Ghaziabad (240), Greater Noida (226), Gurgaon (172), Faridabad (215) and Noida (225) also recorded an improvement in air quality.

Weather experts said no sudden dip in air quality is expected on Monday. However, wind speed is likely to dip under the influence of a fresh western disturbance. Light rains are expected in northwest India on Tuesday and Wednesday. If Punjab and Haryana receive widespread rains, the impact of stubble burning on Delhi’s air quality will reduce further, a weather expert said.

However, light rains in Delhi-NCR may prove counterproductive as they increase humidity which exacerbates pollution, he said. In case of good rains in Delhi-NCR on November 26 and 27, pollutants will be washed away. Meanwhile, the government’s air quality monitoring and forecasting body SAFAR said a marginal dip in air quality is predicted on Monday.

The AQI is likely to stay in the poor category on November 26 and may improve further in case of sufficient rains, it said. The stubble fire count, as per SAFAR multi-satellite data, is 349. Transport-level winds are northwesterly and favourable for plume movement, but their high speed won’t allow pollutant accumulation. Hence, no significant stubble impact is expected for the next two days, it said.

