Pollution isn’t a problem of AAP alone: Gopal Rai

By: |
October 26, 2020 5:33 PM

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said air pollution was not a problem of just the Aam Aadmi Party or the Delhi government and everyone, irrespective of their party affiliations, should join efforts to tackle it.

Delhi air quality, Delhi pollution, Delhi AQI, anti-pollution measures, Delhi-NCR, Delhi pollution news  By November 2, the campaign to curb vehicular pollution will cover all the 272 wards in the city, Rai said.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said air pollution was not a problem of just the Aam Aadmi Party or the Delhi government and everyone, irrespective of their party affiliations, should join efforts to tackle it. The minister also said the ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign will cover all the 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital starting Monday.  By November 2, the campaign to curb vehicular pollution will cover all the 272 wards in the city, he said.

The minister said he had invited opposition MLAs and MPs to join the campaign but “there has been no positive response from them so far”.  “But I hope that they will take steps at their own level. Air pollution is not a problem of just the AAP or the Delhi government,” he said.

“It is the responsibility of all governments and citizens of Delhi to contribute in reducing pollution. The problem is not of the AAP alone. I want to appeal to everybody to participate in this campaign, keeping their party affiliations aside,” Rai said. Asked if Delhi BJP MLAs should join the campaign, he said, “Yes, everyone should. We have appealed to everyone. They also have to breathe in the same air.”

Rai said that switching vehicles off at red light can reduce vehicular pollution by 15-20 per cent. In the coming days, the Delhi Assembly Speaker, Cabinet Ministers and MLAs will be participating in the campaign, the minister said. “The government, Supreme Court, EPCA, DPCC and all departments concerned are monitoring the pollution situation in Delhi. We will take action wherever needed,” he added.

