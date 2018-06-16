Polls for 6 municipal councils, panchayats in Maharashtra on July 15

The process of filing of nomination papers will begin on June 19. (PTI)

Elections to six municipal councils/nagar panchayats and by-elections to one seat each in 11 other local bodies will be held on July 15. State Election Commissioner J S Saharia today said that elections will take place in Bhor, Vadgaon (Pune), Muktainagar (Jalgaon), Wandongri, Parshivni (Nagpur), Barshi Takli (Akola). Saharia said the term of Bhor municipal council is coming to an end soon. While Wandongri and Barshi Takli are newly-created municipal council, Muktainagar, Vadgaon and Parshivni are newly-created nagar panchayats. He said by-elections to one seat each in 11 municipal councils/nagar panchayats will take place on the same day in Jawhar (Palghar), Poladpur (Raigad), Pandharpur (Solapur), Wai (Satara), Medha (Satara), Nifad (Nashik), Srirampur (Ahmednagar), Nandurbar (Nandurbar), Lohara (Osamabad), Mohadi (Bhandara) and for the extended jurisdiction of Shegaon (Buldhana).

Election for the president’s post in Rajapur (Ratnagiri) will also be held that day. The process of filing of nomination papers will begin on June 19. The scrutiny of papers will take place on June 26. Deadline for withdrawal of nominations will be on July 2 and the counting of votes will take place on July 16.