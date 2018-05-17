Polling official goes missing during West Bengal Panchayat election 2018, body found on railway tracks

Widespread violence was witnessed during the polling day on West Bengal Panchayat election 2018

If we sit down to analyse the three-tier West Bengal Panchayat election 2018, three things stand out – violence and deaths, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress’ dominance and Opposition led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Among them, a few incidents are bound to bewilder us. One such shocking incident came to light when the defaced body of a teacher was found on the railway tracks in North Dinajpur. The deceased has been identified as Rajkumar Roy. His death has raised a few questions and his family, including his wife and two children, are seeking details about his sudden and mysterious demise, a report by Anandabazar Patrika said.

Roy was an English teacher at a Madrasa in Karandighi of Uttar (North) Dinajpur and hailed from Raiganj. He was deployed as presiding officer at a school in Uttar Dinajpur’s Itahar during polling on Monday. His body was recovered 22 hours after he went missing. It has been learnt that Roy had called his wife at around 7.45 pm on Monday. One of his fellow officials claimed that Roy went out of the polling booth citing headache. Since then, Roy went untraceable.

Read Also: West Bengal Zilla Parishad election results 2018 LIVE updates: TMC leads in 203 seats; sporadic violence reported

However, in the wee hours of Tuesday, an official present at the booth received a phone call and was asked to carry Roy’s bag when they would return to Raiganj, according to Anandabazar report.

Police did not reveal the details of the number. However, Roy’s mobile network tower showed that he reached Raiganj on Tuesday morning. His phone was on at 5.15 am and remained reachable till Tuesday afternoon, Anandabazar quoted administration as saying. His wife got a call on 6.30 pm on Tuesday that Roy’s body lying in a place near Raiganj, the report says.

While the train driver told police that someone suddenly walked into the track and was mowed down, Roy’s family has rejected the suicide theory and claimed he was murdered. His colleagues have alleged that initially, police did not want to lodge a missing complaint. The case has been handed over to the Crime Investigation Department (CID), according to Times of India report.