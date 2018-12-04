Polling begins for Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat poll’s 7th phase amid tight security (IMage: ANI FILE)

Voting was underway on Tuesday for the seventh phase of the panchayat polls across Jammu and Kashmir amid tight security.

Voters were seen queuing outside polling stations in both Jammu and the Kashmir Valley despite the morning chill.

Polling started at 8 a.m. and will end at 2 p.m.

Voting for this phase is being held at 2,714 polling stations — 576 in Kashmir and 2,138 in Jammu.

At least 892 polling stations have been categorised as hypersensitive in this phase — 428 in Kashmir and 464 in Jammu.

A total of 5,575 candidates are in the fray for 341 sarpanch and 1,798 panch seats while 85 sarpanchs and 912 panchs have already been elected unopposed in this phase.

Some 475,865 electors will be voting for Sarpanch constituencies and 345880 for Panch constituencies.

Photo Voter Slips have been distributed among the people to inform them of their polling station.

Poll officials said at the end of the sixth phase held on December 1, an overall voter turnout of 73.6 per cent hasd been recorded across the state.

The nine-phased elections that began ton November 17 is slated to end on December 11.

Panchayat polls were last held in Jammu and Kashmir in 2011.