Coimbatore Pollachi Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
C.M. Aruchamy BSP Awaited
G. Ramanathan Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
K. Nithyanandan IND Awaited
K. Nithyanandhan DMK Awaited
M. Jayaprathap IND Awaited
M. Jayaram IND Awaited
M. Jayaraman IND Awaited
N. Senthil Kumar Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
P. Nagaraj IND Awaited
Pollachi V. Jayaraman AIADMK Awaited
S. Jeyaram IND Awaited
T. Nithyanantham IND Awaited
V. Karthikeyan IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Pollachi assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Pollachi Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 88.1% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Pollachi assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate won from Pollachi with a margin of 1725 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Pollachi assembly elections?

Pollachi Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Pollachi V. Jayaraman Dr. Varadharajan, K. 1725
Party Name All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Dravida Munetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
AIADMK-flag
Pollachi V. Jayaraman
2016
AIADMK-flag
Pollachi V Jayaraman
2011
AIADMK-flag
Muthukaruppannasamy M.k.

Pollachi Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Pollachi Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.