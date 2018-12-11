  • Rajasthan

    Cong 98
    BJP 74
    RLM 3
    OTH 24

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 111
    BJP 110
    BSP 2
    OTH 7

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 67
    BJP 17
    JCC 6
    OTH 0

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 95
    TDP-Cong 21
    BJP 1
    OTH 2

  • Mizoram

    MNF 26
    Cong 5
    BJP 1
    OTH 8

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Poll results in five states: NOTA outperforms SP, AAP, NCP among others

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 7:54 PM

The NOTA or none of the above option appeared to have outperformed several political parties, including AAP and Samajwadi Party, which contested the assembly polls in the five states.

NOTA, AAP, NCP, SP, NOTA votes, assembly elections 2018, CPI, Rashtriya Lok Dal The NOTA votes in Rajasthan elections were 1.3 per cent. (Representational image)

The NOTA or none of the above option appeared to have outperformed several political parties, including AAP and Samajwadi Party, which contested the assembly polls in the five states. According to the Election Commission’s website at 5.45 pm on Tuesday, the NOTA votes ranged as high as 2.1 per cent in Chhattisgarh to 0.5 per cent in Mizoram. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which fielded its candidates on 85 seats out of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh, got 0.9 per cent of votes while NOTA votes were 2.1 per cent of the counted votes in the state. Similarly, Samajwadi Party and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) got 0.2 per cent and 0.2 per cent votes respectively in Chhattisgarh.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) got 0.4 per cent votes in the state. In Madhya Pradesh, NOTA votes were 1.5 per cent of the total counted votes. Samajwadi Party got one per cent while AAP got 0.7 per cent votes. The NOTA votes in Rajasthan elections were 1.3 per cent. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and SP got 1.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent votes respectively.

Also read| Assembly elections 2018: Rahul Gandhi still long way off road to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg

The AAP and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) received 0.4 per cent votes each in the state. In Telangana assembly polls, NOTA got 1.1 per cent of votes while NCP got 0.2 per cent of votes. The CPI(M) polled 0.4 per cent votes while CPI received 0.4 per cent votes. In Mizoram, NOTA got 0.5 per cent of votes while People’s Represent for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM) got 0.2 per cent of votes. The Bharatiya Janata Party was behind its main rival Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. It was locked in a close contest with the opposition party in Madhya Pradesh, according to latest trends.

