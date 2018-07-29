Poll promises: A roof for all by 2022, vows Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik visits an exhibition on urban development mission, in Lucknow on Saturday (Image: PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday promised that by 2022, the government will provide a roof to all homeless people. “The government is trying to provide a roof over every head by 2022. Keeping this in mind, 54 lakh houses have been sanctioned in urban areas in the last three years. More than 10 million houses have been handed over to the public, not just in cities, but even in the villages. We aim to build 1 crore houses by 2022,” he said in Lucknow.

His visit to Uttar Pradesh to mark the third anniversary of his government’s three flagship schemes — AMRUT, PMAY (urban and Smart Cities Mission — was accompanied by the launch of 95 urban development projects worth Rs 3,897 crore in the state.

“These schemes will transform the urban landscape of UP and the poor will not only have a roof over their heads, but will also be entitled to better facilities like potable water, mechanised transportation and clean cities,” he said.

Addressing a seminar on Transforming Urban Landscaping, the Prime Minister said like Indore, Hyderabad and Pune, very soon the Lucknow and Ghaziabad civic bodies in Uttar Pradesh would also raise municipal bonds under AMRUT.

Stating that the mindsets of people are changing as far as subsidies are concerned, he said chief minister Yogi Adityanath had told him that 46,000 people in the state, who had seen progress in their economic situation, returned the houses provided to them by the government under poverty alleviation schemes.

He also went around an exhibition on flagship missions of urban development and interacted with PMAY(U) beneficiaries and launched various projects related to urban housing and infrastructure and the smart city scheme.

Hitting back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his ‘chowkidar-bhagidar’ remarks, saying he took the remark as a compliment, Modi said: “I am a ‘bhagidar’ of that poor family which is forced to sell his land for medical treatment, of the homeless, of illiterate children, and of the unemployed. I take this allegation as a an honour, I am proud to be a ‘bhagidar’ of the pain suffered by the poor.