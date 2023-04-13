Poll musings: RRR’s Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu gets a ‘Modi’ twist in Karnataka – WATCH

There is never a dull day in politics in India. And when election season arrives, expect the unexpected! Amid the highly charged political atmosphere in poll-bound Karnataka, where elections are due less than a month from now, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has come up with a unique campaign on social media that is bound to be a viral hit.

The state unit of the BJP has launched a campaign video based on the Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’, highlighting the achievements of the government in Karnataka. The twist – the campaign song replaces the phrase “Naatu Naatu” in the original song with “Modi Modi”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the star of the video which seeks to highlight the work done by the BJP under the guidance of the PM. The BJP, which faces an uphill challenge to retain its sole southern bastion, appears to be banking on Modi to work his magic once again.

The original song from the film ‘RRR’ is already a global hit and the Prime Minister, as well as the BJP, have heaped immense praise on the composers for the Oscar win. “The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come….India is elated and proud,” the PM had tweeted on March 13, the day the song bagged the award for the best original song.



Karnataka is a politically charged state where the BJP and the Congress have traditionally jostled for power and often gone one up against the other by thin margins. Given the volatility of the power balance, both sides are unrelenting when it comes to wooing voters — be it through the promise of freebies or the use of tactics to gain a few eyeballs. The campaign video by the BJP appears to be an attempt at the latter.

The video also comes at a time when the BJP is facing rebellion from within over the selection of candidates. While the first list of 189 candidates released on April 11 saw the party dropping nine sitting MLAs, the BJP decided not to field seven legislators in its second list of 23 candidates released on Wednesday.

Among notable names dropped include former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Madal Virupakshappa, CM Nimbannavar. Elections in Karnataka are due on May 10 and the results are scheduled to be declared on May 13.