Politics peaks over Lord Parshuram in Uttar Pradesh, Congress demands holiday on his Jayanti

Jitin Prasada has demanded that the Yogi Adityanath government restore Parshuram Jayanti as a state holiday.

Two years before Uttar Pradesh goes to polls, the opposition parties in the state are openly playing the caste card to woo voters. With Brahmin voters in mind, opposition parties are now making tall promises involving Lord Parashuram. The sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu is now becoming the axis of politics ahead of 2022 Assembly elections.

Brahmin voters are considered to be traditional voters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The opposition parties have raked up the encounter of wanted gangster Vikas Dubey to accuse the BJP of deriding the Brahmins in the state. The parties see this as an opportunity to woo the Brahmin votes and stump the BJP.

Days after the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party crossed swords over promises involving Lord Parshuram, the Congress has now jumped into the debate. Congress leader and former Union minister Jitin Prasada has demanded that the Yogi Adityanath government restore Parshuram Jayanti as a state holiday. In a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Prasada said that Parashuram is held in high esteem by the Brahmins, but the government has cancelled the holiday on his Jayanti.

“I request you to restore the holiday in keeping with the sentiments of the Brahmins,” he said.

Prasada had last month announced that his ‘Brahman Chetna Parishad’ will work towards uniting all Brahmins in the state.

The Congress leader’s request has come days after Mayawati announced that her party will build hospitals and other infrastructure named after Lord Parshuram if her party is voted to power in the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. The former CM also promised to set up an idol of Lord Parshuram grander than the one promised by rival Samajwadi Party.

The Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav had earlier announced that it will build a 108-foot statue of Parshuram.

It is believed that there is anger in a section of the Brahmin community voters against the the state government over Vikas Dubey’s encounter. This has provided an opportunity to the opposition parties to try and woo this section of voters who make up 12-14% of the total electorate.