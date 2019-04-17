Politics over Gujarat storm! Kamal Nath targets PM Modi, BJP hits back

Kamal Nath had in a tweet taken a swipe at Modi, saying he was the country’s prime minister not of Gujarat and that rains and lightning had left 10 people dead in Madhya Pradesh but Modi’s concerns were confined to Gujarat.

Soon after the prime minister expressed anguish over loss of lives in the unseasonal rain and storm in Gujarat, Nath took to twitter to say, “You are the PM of the country not Gujarat”. Nath said unseasonal rain in Madhya Pradesh claimed over 10 lives but the prime minister expressed concern only for Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday morning expressed anguish over loss of lives in various parts of Gujarat due to unseasonal rain. “Authorities are monitoring the situation very closely. All possible assistance is being given to those affected,” he had tweeted. Later the prime minister said, “we stand in solidarity with all those affected due to unseasonal rainfall in various parts of the country”.

The BJP Wednesday accused Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath of doing politics over the loss caused by overnight rains and storm after the Congress leader charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concerns were limited to his home state Gujarat. Kamal Nath had in a tweet taken a swipe at Modi, saying he was the country’s prime minister not of Gujarat and that rains and lightning had left 10 people dead in Madhya Pradesh but Modi’s concerns were confined to Gujarat.

BJP media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni hit out at the Madhya Pradesh chief minister, saying he is well aware of the procedure that the state government has to first inform the Centre about the damage in such a natural tragedy to get relief but instead of doing so, he was tweeting and doing politics.

“Instead of informing the Centre, he chose to do politics over the tragedy,” Baluni said. Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who lost their lives during the unseasonal rains and storm in Gujarat. He made a similar announcement for the victims’ families in other states, including Madhya Pradesh.