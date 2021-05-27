‘Politics over dead bodies, Congress style’: Harsh Vardhan reacts to Rahul Gandhi’s remark on India’s Covid death numbers

The remarks drew a sharp reaction from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan who compared Congress to a "vulture on earth".

The central government on Wednesday came down hard on the Congress after its leaders shared a report by an international news publication which claimed speculative death figures as a possible scenario of the Covid-19 impact in India. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the Congress shared a report by the New York Times, which claimed that the actual death figures could be substantially higher than the official death count. ‘Numbers don’t lie but the Government of India does’, Rahul wrote while sharing the report on Twitter.

The remarks drew a sharp reaction from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan who compared Congress to a “vulture on earth” that does politics over dead bodies. “Politics on dead bodies, @INCIndia Style! Although vultures are disappearing from trees, it seems that their energy is being absorbed by the vultures of the earth. @RahulGandhi Ji trusts #NewYork more than #Delhi. One should learn doing politics on corpses from the vultures on the earth,” said Harsh Vardhan.

Earlier, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also questioned the official death toll figures and said that the Centre, with the help of some states, was hiding the real death figures.

Notably, the development comes at a time when Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have been facing criticism for allegedly hiding the death toll.

India currently has 24,19,907 active cases while the official death figures stand at 3,15,235. In total, India has registered over 2,73,69,093 COVID-19 cases while 2,46,33,951 people have recovered from the disease as of May 27.