‘Politics needs more like him’: Congress leader Milind Deora is all praise for BJP’s newest entrant

One needn’t be a BJP supporter to welcome E Sreedharan’s entry into active politics, said Miling Deora. (Pic: Twitter)

A day after ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan made his decision to join the BJP public, Congress leader Milind Deora showered praise for him and said that one need not be a BJP supporter to welcome Sreedharan’s entry into active politics.

“One needn’t be a BJP supporter to welcome E Sreedharan’s entry into active politics. A thorough professional & one of the county’s most accomplished engineer-bureaucrats, E Sreedharan belongs to all of India. Our politics needs more like him,” said Deora.

One needn’t be a BJP supporter to welcome E Sreedharan’s entry into active politics. A thorough professional & one of the county’s most accomplished engineer-bureaucrats, E Sreedharan belongs to all of India. Our politics needs more like him. — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) February 18, 2021

Sreedharan yesterday said that he wants to join the BJP as UDF and LDF have failed to do many works in the state. “I’ve expressed my intention to join BJP. The main reason to join BJP is that both UDF and LDF couldn’t do many things here. I’d like to do something for Kerala. For that, I’ve to stand with BJP. I’ve said that I’m open to contesting polls,” said E Sreedharan.

Sreedharan said he was joining the BJP to ensure justice for the people of Kerala who were deprived of development due to the self-centric attitude of the CPI(M)-led LDF government.

While many opposition leaders were critical of him joining the BJP, the saffron party has said that Sreedharan’s entry into BJP will make a huge impact in Kerala.

“E Sreedharan’s joining BJP in Kerala is making a huge impact. It denotes BJP’s slogan of efficient, transparent, and non-corrupt people in political activities. This will give BJP a good boost in Kerala, said V Muraleedharan, MoS Ministry of External Affairs.

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran said that Sreedharan’s ‘unimpeachable integrity and credibility will help BJP and its development work. “I am happy to welcome ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan. He has unimpeachable integrity and credibility. People like him joining BJP is the goodwill of Modi government and its developmental agenda. We will move forward with him and reclaim Kerala,” he said.