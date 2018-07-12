Political vendetta unleashed to malign opposition parties: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said the ruling party at the Centre wanted to “muzzle the voices of opposition parties”. “One ruling party has started political vendetta to malign opposition parties.

They want to muzzle the voices of opposition parties,” Banerjee, who has advocated a one-to-one fight against the BJP, told reporters here. Even Swaraj India founder Yogendra Yadav has been “victimised” by the BJP, the chief minister claimed.

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday raided multiple premises of a hospital group at Rewari in Haryana, which belongs to Yadav’s sisters, and seized Rs 22 lakh in cash. In a tweet this morning, Banerjee said, “2019 elections are coming. #BJP using the agencies to silence Opposition voices and openly doing political vendetta. Strongly condemn the IT raid on @_YogendraYadav Ji’s family (sic).”

The chief minister earlier asserted that all regional parties have to work together on the basis of a “common minimum agenda” in the interest of the country. At the Jalpaiguri meet today, she said that a public rally would be organised in Kolkata later this year, in which leaders of other opposition parties would be invited.