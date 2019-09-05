Political vendetta has become stronger than law, DK Shivakumar says after arrest in money laundering case

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar leaves after being produced at Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi on Wednesday. The ED has arrested him in a money laundering case. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar has lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and charged it with practicing vendetta politics against opposition leaders. In a video tweeted by Shivkumar on his official Twitter handle, Shivakumar said that in the current scenario, political vendetta has become stronger than the law.

The video shows him sitting on a chair, leaning back while a cop stands near him. The video is believed to have been filmed using a mobile phone when Shivakumar was produced in the court by the Enforcement Directorate to seek his custody. It was tweeted The video was tweeted soon after the court remanded him to the ED custody till September 13 and turned down his request to address the people of Karnataka.

“Political vendetta has become more stronger than the law in this country,” he said in a seven-second long video.

The ED has claimed that Shivakumar was not co-operating in the investigation in the case. The Congress leader, however, said that not confessing to a crime does not amount to non-cooperation.

Shivakumar was arrested by the ED on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case when he appeared before the agency for questioning for the fourth consecutive day. He was rushed to RML Hospital after he complained of ill health.

Political Vendetta has become more stronger than the law in this country pic.twitter.com/Ylo7QhBkKn — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) September 4, 2019



His arrest sparked a massive protest by the Congress workers on Tuesday evening. The Congress workers held demonstrations outside the ED office and RML Hospital against the arrest of their leader. On Wednesday, the Congress had called for a bandh in Karnataka to protest against the arrest of Shivakumar.

Shivakumar is a senior Congress leader and considered as the party’s troubleshooter in the state. He is a sitting MLA from Kanakapura constituency.