  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Political police’ in West Bengal, says Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

By: |
January 9, 2021 8:34 PM

Dhankhar also emphasised that no one living in West Bengal will be called an outsider.

Jagdeep DhankharWest Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (Photo source: ANI)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has once again hit out at the state police over security environment in the state and said that it acts under political influence. “Al Qaeda poses a great threat as it is spreading in the state. Illegal bomb-making is widespread and the security environment is under threat. The position of the Director General of Police (DGP) in the state is an open secret. That is why I say there’s ‘political police in West Bengal,” Dhankhar told media persons in the national capital.

The West Bengal Governor was in Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting comes a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had an hour-long unscheduled meeting with the Governor at the Raj Bhavan.

Related News

While no formal information has been shared about the issues to be discussed by the Governor with the Union Home Minister, sources said that the meeting will be likely on the political situation in the poll-bound state. Assembly elections are scheduled in the state in a few months.


Dhankhar has been time and again raising questions over the political violence in the state. He has repeatedly appealed to voters of the state to vote ‘wisely.’

“It is a great opportunity for image makeover because so far the elections in the state have been marred with rampant violence. It is the right time to engage in best practices so that every voter can freely use their franchise in a peaceful atmosphere.” Dhankhar said.

He also emphasised that no one living in the state will be called an outsider. “My heart pains that a child of ‘Maa Bharati’ is called an outsider just because he does not belong to the state. No one living in the state can be an outsider,” the Governor was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ‘Political police’ in West Bengal says Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1BJP launches farmers outreach campaign in Bengal ahead of polls; Nadda highlights Modi’s pro-farmers face
2BJP launches farmers outreach campaign in West Bengal ahead of polls; JP Nadda highlights PM Modi’s pro-farmers face
3Trump Twitter ban sparks ‘Freedom of Expression’ debate, Tejasvi Surya, Milind Deora slam ‘big tech’