Political parties should make their stand clear on Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Kalyan Singh

Former Rajasthan Governor and BJP leader Kalyan Singh on Monday said that Ayodhya is a sacred place and the construction of Ram temple was a matter of devotion of crores of people. He said the people should know what the political parties think about Ram Temple in Ayodhya. “All political parties should make their stand clear before the people. If they are in favour of the construction of Ram temple or against it,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying. The Ayodhya issue is currently before the Supreme Court which is conducting a day-to-day hearing.

Kalyan Singh today returned to active politics after completing five-year tenure as the governor of Rajasthan. He was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when Babri Mosque was demolished in 1992.

The BJP has been demanding a grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya. However, other opposition parties including Congress are of the view that the apex court should decide the case. Some of the leaders from the opposition parties believe that all communities should be convinced before reaching any decision. This year in April, Nirmala Sitharaman asked the Congress to clear its stand on Ram Temple.

Recently, senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor said that considering the “depth of belief” associated with the Ram temple, there would have been a case for having a proper temple there at Ayodhya but without destroying another community’s place of worship.

In 2018, Tharoor courted a controversy after he said that most good Hindus would want to see a Ram temple at the site where Ram was supposed to be born. “But I also believe that no good Hindu would have wanted to see that temple built by demolishing somebody else’s place of worship,” he added.

In its manifesto released ahead of 2019 polls, the saffron party stated: “We reiterate our stand on Ram Mandir. We will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.”