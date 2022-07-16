scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Political opposition translating into hostility not sign of healthy democracy: CJI NV Ramana

“Political opposition should not translate into hostility, which we have been sadly witnessing these days. These are not signs of a healthy democracy,” Ramana said.

Written by PTI
He said there used to be mutual respect between the government and the opposition, which is diminishing.
He said there used to be mutual respect between the government and the opposition, which is diminishing.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana Saturday said political opposition is translating into hostility which is not a sign of a healthy democracy.
He said there used to be mutual respect between the government and the opposition, which is diminishing.

“Political opposition should not translate into hostility, which we have been sadly witnessing these days. These are not signs of a healthy democracy,” Ramana said.

He was speaking at an event organised at the Rajasthan Assembly by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).
“There used to be mutual respect between government and opposition. Unfortunately, space for opposition is diminishing,” he said.
The CJI also raised concerns over the quality of legislative performance.

Also Read

“Sadly, the country is witnessing a decline in the quality of legislative performance,” he said, adding laws are being passed without detailed deliberations and scrutiny.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In India News