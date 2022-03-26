‘Political opportunist’: Arvind Kejriwal draws BJP ire over Kashmir Files remark

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the movie for political gains.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has come under sharp criticism from the BJP leaders after he called The Kashmir Files movie ‘fake’ while ridiculing the BJP over its demand to make the film tax free in the national capital. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma called Kejriwal a ‘political opportunist’ while Goa CM designate Pramod Sawant termed his remark ‘inhumane’.

Taking to Twitter in a series of tweets, Sarma accused Kejriwal of mocking Kashmiri Pandits. “If you don’t want to make Kashmir Files tax-free, don’t. But stop this constant mocking of Kashmiri Pandits. Their sufferings are a result of such condescending attitude & appeasement politics of secularists. It doesn’t behove a CM to use the Assembly to rub salt in wound of Hindus,” said Sarma.

In another tweet, he said, “I welcome making ‘83′ tax-free, but wonder why didn’t you ask the filmmaker to put it on YouTube, Arvind Kejriwal ji? Perhaps your vindictive comments are reserved for those who portray sufferings of Hindus. Of course, such behaviour from a political opportunist isn’t surprising.”

Speaking in Delhi Assembly over the BJP’s demand to make Kashmir Files tax free, CM Arvind Kejriwal had said that the saffron party should ask director Vivek Agnihotri to upload the movie on YouTube so that it becomes free for all. Kejriwal had asked the BJP leaders to stop promoting a “fake film like Kashmir Files”.

Goa CM-designate Pramod Sawant shared a list of films made tax free in Delhi by Arvind Kejriwal to allege that the AAP convener’s remark was inhumane. “While Kejriwal’s Govt in the past waived of tax for several Bollywood films, he refuses to do the same on #KashmirFiles and goes a step ahead by mocking and laughing at the film which brings to light the Kashmiri Hindu genocide. Kejriwal’s statement is inhumane & and an insult to those who faced the atrocities at the hands of terrorists in Kashmir,” said Sawant.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju remarked, “I’m left with no words..”

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said, “By not only denying but also mocking Hindu Genocide in Kashmir, Kejriwal has made it clear whose side he is on – that of the terrorists. He will pay heavy political price for this inhuman depravity. Whitewashing terror is as criminal as perpetrating terror.”