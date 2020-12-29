‘Political murder, truth should come out’: HD Kumaraswamy on death of Karnataka Legislative Council deputy Speaker Dharmegowda

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday termed the death of his party colleague SL Dharmegowda ‘a political murder’. Gowda, who was a JDS MLC and the deputy Speaker of Legislative Council, was found dead on a rail track in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka in the early hours of Tuesday. Kumaraswamy said that “it was a political murder” and that the “truth should come out as soon as possible about who is responsible for his death”.

Citing sources, PTI reported that Gowda had left his farmhouse at Sakharayapatna in a private car on Monday evening but did not return home, following which his family members and staff started searching for him. He had reportedly asked his driver to stay at a distance and went alone on the pretext of talking to someone, the news agency reported. It also said that a suicide note has been recovered.

Senior leaders from across the parties expressed shock over the incident. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that he was shocked to learn of the “unfortunate” demise of Dharmegowda. In a tweet, the chief minister lauded the MLC for efficiently conducting the Council as its deputy chairman. JD-S patriarch and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda also expressed shock over Gowda’s death and remembered him as a gentleman politician. His death is a loss to the state, Deve Gowda said.

Dharmegowda was recently in news when some Congressmen forcefully evicted him from his seat in the Council. The chairman of the Council is Congress leader K Prathapchandra Shetty. The BJP government had called a session but said that the session should not be preceded by Shetty as the JDS was bringing a no-confidence motion against Shetty. The BJP demanded that the session should be presided over by the deputy chairman, Dharmegowda. However, the Congress MLCs opposed the move and forcefully removed Dharmegowda from his seat.