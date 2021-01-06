‘Political guerrilla warfare’: Jagan Mohan Reddy blames Opposition for incidents of temple desecration in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday termed the recent attacks on temples a ‘political guerrilla warfare’. He blamed the opposition parties for the desecration of temples and said that it was being done to divert public attention from welfare schemes. The chief minister said that a new model of political guerrilla warfare was taking place in the state and temples and idols were being attacked with political motives in the state.

“Attacks are being held on temples at places with less population at midnight hours at isolated places. The idols are being desecrated…the next day those incidents are being publicized on social media. After that, a section of mainstream media is publicizing that news and Opposition parties are using those opportunities,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

The chief minister said that his government was delivering many welfare schemes for the public. The Opposition, he alleged, was unable to digest it and was therefore orchestrating such incidents. He further said that the idols were being demolished without any devotion or fear for God. Directing the Police to tackle the situation, Reddy said that the opposition wanted to defame the government through such incidents and the authorities have to carefully monitor these strategies.

Reddy said such a situation never arose in the past and this kind of “political guerrilla warfare” should be tackled. He further said that as of now 36,000 CCTV cameras were installed in temples. “Communal harmony should be publicized and stern action should be taken against those who spread hatred,” Reddy told police officials.

The chief minister said that every incident of idol desecration or attack on temples should be meticulously investigated. His directions came over a week after Lord Rama’s idol was desecrated in Ramatheertham, triggering massive protest by Opposition parties including BJP. Lord Rama’s idol at the famous Ramatheertham hill temple in Vizianagaram district was found desecrated on December 28.