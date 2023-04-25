Political funding: Regional parties received Rs 189 crore in donations in 2021-22, TRS tops list

The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) received the highest funding among 26 regional parties, amounting to Rs 40 crore from 14 donations, followed by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which received around Rs 38 crore from 2,619 donations, a new report released by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) showed on Monday.

A total of 26 regional parties received Rs 189 crore in donations in 2021-22 with 85 per cent of it going to just five of them, the ADR report released on Monday said. The amount of donations includes both above and below Rs 20,000.

“With regard to the total amount of donations, TRS leads with Rs 40.90 crore from 14 donations followed by AAP which has declared receiving Rs 38.24 crore from 2,619 donations,” the ADR said.

The Janata Dal (United) received Rs 33.26 crore – the third highest sum received among all regional parties – while Samajwadi Party and YSR-Congress declared receiving Rs 29.80 crore and Rs 20 crore, respectively.

No donations were declared by Tamil Nadu-based All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) for 2021-22. Other parties analysed include SDF, AIFB, PMK, and JKNC.

The report was compiled based on information declared by regional political parties in their submissions to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The report said 85.46 per cent or Rs 162.21 crore of the total donations received by regional parties was received by five regional parties – TRS, AAP, JDU, SP, and YSR-Congress.

A total of Rs 2.7286 crore (1.44 per cent of total donations) could not be attributed to any state or Union Territory due to incomplete or lack of information provided by the parties, the report said.