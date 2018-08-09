Political funding: Donations to AAP second only to Shiv Sena among regional parties, 20% from unknown sources, says report

An analysis of data pertaining to donations received by regional political parties through various sources in the year 2016-17 shows a four-fold rise in funds for Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), while Shiv Sena maintained the top spot despite witnessing a 70% drop. According to an analysis of sources of funding of regional parties by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) for 2016-17, a total of 29 regional parties received Rs 347.74 crore from different sources.

While 26.25% or Rs 91.29 crore of this amount was received from ‘known sources’, 51.58% or Rs 179.37 crore was amassed from ‘other known sources’. The ADR report said 22.17% or Rs 77.08 crore was received by regional parties from ‘unknown sources’.

According to the report, though Shiv Sena reported a 70% dip in donations, it continues to remain on top of the list with Rs 31.82 crore in total. Of this, Rs 25.65 crore corresponds to known sources of income while the remaining Rs 6.17 crore came from unknown sources. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party had in 2015-16 received Rs 86.84 crore donations. The Sena is followed by Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which received Rs 30.78 crore total donation out of which Rs 24.73 crore was from known sources while Rs 6.05 crore came from unknown sources. The party had received only Rs 6.61 crore in the previous year.

The Shiromani Akali Dal of Sukhbir Singh Badal is at the third position in the list. Punjab’s SAD had in 2016-17 earned Rs 21.89 crore, of which Rs 15.45 crore was from known sources while Rs 6.44 crore came from unknown sources, the report said. SAD’s income is up 59 times from Rs 26 lakh in 2015-16.

When declared donations of the three parties – Shiv Sena, AAP and SAD, received from ‘known sources’ are clubbed, data show that they have received 72% or Rs 65.83 crore of the total 91.37 crore.

Under the Representation of the People Act, which lays down the rules for elections, all political parties functioning in the country are required to report all contributions received in excess of Rs 20,000.

The ADR analysis shows that 75% or Rs 68.17 crore of the donations received from ‘known sources’ came from within the county and little below 10% or Rs 8.82 crore from abroad.

The state from where maximum donations were received is Delhi. The national capital donated Rs 20.86 crore to the regional parties. It is followed by Maharashtra from where political parties received Rs 19.70 crore and Punjab with Rs 9.42 crore.

Interestingly, out of Rs 91.37 crore donations received from ‘known sources’, only 3% or Rs 2.82 crore was received in cash.