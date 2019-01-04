Political fireworks expected as both Rahul Gandhi, challenger Smriti Irani reach Amethi today

Smriti Irani has been cultivating Amethi for the past several years, dropping enough hints that she will once again contest against Rahul Gandhi in the next polls.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani are visiting Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district at the same time on Friday. The two leaders had contested Lok Sabha 2014 elections from the constituency and are expected to meet again in the next elections. While Gandhi will be in Amethi on January 4 and 5, Irani will begin her daylong visit in the city on Friday. Despite losing elections from Amethi, Irani has been a regular to the constituency and is believed to be deployed in Gandhi family bastion on BJP top brass’ instructions. The union minister has been cultivating Amethi for the past several years, dropping enough hints that she will once again contest against Rahul Gandhi in the next polls. The minister is scheduled to attend a programme organised by Raghav Sewa Sansthan which will distribute blankets and financial assistance to the needy.

On the other hand, Gandhi will meet the people of his constituency, attend public and party reception, hold ‘corner meetings’ in salon and visit Pareshdepur, Naseerabad, Paraiya Namaksar and Gauriganj areas on Friday. The Congress president is also expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Gauriganj Zila Adhivakta Sangh and inaugurate the Adhivakta Bhawan, built from the MPLAD funds. In his second day’s schedule, Gandhi will travel to Musafirkhana tehsil, Jagdishpur and Tiloyi, where he will meet the family members of late Shiv Pratap Singh, veteran Congress leader who passed away last week.

Interestingly, this will be the first visit by Gandhi to his constituency after his party tasted victory in the recent assembly elections which, many believe, has rejuvenated the party cadre as well as its leaders.