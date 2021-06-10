Political donations: BJP tops list for seventh year in a row, leads Congress by a margin of 500 per cent

The BJP had received Rs 20 crore from Gulmarg Realtors in October 2019.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has topped the list of individual and corporate donations, pocketing around Rs 750 crore in 2019-20, The Indian Express reported citing data submitted by political parties to The Election Commission. During 2019-20, the saffron party received donations worth around Rs 750 crore from companies and individuals, shows its contribution report submitted to the EC, the report said. The amount stands in stark contrast to the Rs 139 crore received by the Congress during the same period. The donations to the Congress for the year 2019-20 financial year corresponds to five times less than what the BJP received. This is the seventh year in a row that the BJP has topped the list of political donations.

Other regional parties got way less than these two parties. Sharad Pawar’s NCP received Rs 59 crore, TMC Rs 8 crore, CPM Rs 19.6 crore and the CPI Rs 1.9 crore.

Among the big donors who supported the BJP include party MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s Jupiter Capital, the ITC Group, real estate companies Macrotech Developers and BG Shirke Construction Technology, the Prudent Electoral Trust, and Jankalyan Electoral Trust, the IE reported.

An electoral trust is set up under Section 25 to receive voluntary contributions from donors and then donates the amount to political parties, giving anonymity to the contributors. According to the Indian Express, the Prudent Electoral Trust has Bharti Enterprises, GMR Airport Developers and DLF Limited as its major donors. The Jankalyan Electoral Trust receives funds from companies of the JSW Group.

The BJP had received Rs 20 crore from Gulmarg Realtors in October 2019. The company is associated with builder Sudhakar Shetty. The Enforcement Directorate had raided Shetty’s residence and office in January 2020.

At least 14 educational institutions also donated to the saffron party. These include Mewar University, Delhi (Rs 2 crore), Pathania Public School, Rohtak (Rs 2.5 lakh), Krishna Institute of Engineering (Rs 10 lakh), G D Goenka International School, Surat (Rs 2.5 lakh), Little Hearts Convent School, Bhiwani (Rs 21,000), and Allen Career, Kota (Rs 25 lakh).

There are many BJP members, MPs and MLAs including Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Kirron Kher who donated to the party.

The BJP’s total contributions in 2019-20 may be much more than Rs 750 crore as the list only includes donations above Rs 20,000.