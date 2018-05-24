Political dare to fitness challenge: Rahul Gandhi latches to trend, throws fuel challenge at PM Narendra Modi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today gave a new spin to the ‘fitness challenge’ trend started by Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore. (IE)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today gave a new spin to the ‘fitness challenge’ trend started by Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore. Using the opportunity to buttress the opposition’s charge of the government’s failure to rein in rising fuel prices, the Congress chief posed a challenge of his own to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amid the alarming rise of fuel prices across the country and the chorus for government intervention growing to curb the hike, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a fuel challenge at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Dear PM, Glad to see you accept the @imVkohli fitness challenge. Here’s one from me: Reduce Fuel prices or the Congress will do a nationwide agitation and force you to do so. I look forward to your response. #FuelChallenge,” tweeted the Congress supremo. The challenge from Gandhi came a day after Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli asked PM Modi to accept the fitness challenge tagging him and two others – wife Anushka Sharma and former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni.

Dear PM, Glad to see you accept the @imVkohli fitness challenge. Here’s one from me: Reduce Fuel prices or the Congress will do a nationwide agitation and force you to do so. I look forward to your response.#FuelChallenge — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 24, 2018

The campaign was started by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore earlier this week. Narendra Modi had accepted the challenge from Virat in a tweet – “Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit.”

Terming the hiking of fuel prices as part of “Modinomics”, Gandhi On May 14 attacked the incumbent government at the Centre alleging that befooling people were part of the Modi government’s tactics. He further tweeted, “fool as many people as you can, as often as you can” with the hashtag “PeTrolled”.

Tejashwi Yadav also gave a tweak to the fitness challenge in his tweet –

While we have nothing against accepting fitness challenge from @imVkohli . I urge you to accept the challenge to provide jobs to young, relief to farmers, promise of no violence against dalits & minorities. Would you accept my challenge @narendramodi Sir? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 24, 2018

As for rising fuel prices, Brent crude prices clocked as much as $80/barrell and the impact increased with the falling value of rupee. Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari pointed out that India was at a higher risk as 30 per cent of India’s oil consumption is indigenous while 70 per cent comes from imports. Gadkari added that subsidising fuel prices would mean that the money collected in the social security schemes will vanish. He clarified that India did not have the capital to acquire oil fields required to fulfil the need of 70 per cent imports.

However, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accused the unilateral OPEC decision to cut production, fall in Venezuela’s oil production due to political instability and the possibility of United States issuing sanctions against Iran for jump in fuel prices. As per Thursday’s prices, petrol is selling at Rs 85 per litre in Mumbai, with diesel retailing at Rs 72.96 per litre. In Delhi, petrol price is faring at Rs 77.47 while diesel is priced at Rs 68.53. Prices of petrol in Kolkata and Chennai have crossed Rs 80, retailing at Rs 80.12 and Rs 80.42, respectively.