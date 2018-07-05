​​​
Policeman’s wife shouts slogans at Mantralaya, detained; she is president of Maharashtra State Police Wives Association

Yashashree Patil, president of Maharashtra State Police Wives Association, was today detained at Mantralaya after she shouted slogans, a police official said.

Yashashree Patil, poiliceman wife detained, Maharashtra State Police Wives Association, Mantralaya Patil, herself the wife of a policeman, visited the state secretariat today to submit an application about some long-pending demands, the officer said.

Yashashree Patil, president of Maharashtra State Police Wives Association, was today detained at Mantralaya after she shouted slogans, a police official said. Patil, herself the wife of a policeman, visited the state secretariat today to submit an application about some long-pending demands, the officer said.

After submitting the application, she went to the third floor of Mantralaya and started shouting “Vande Mataram” and “Jai Kisan’, he said. Police on security duty detained her and she was let off after enquiry, the officer added.

