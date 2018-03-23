Police stop JNU teachers, students march to Parliament; resort to lathi-charge, water canons

A large number of JNU students and teachers were today stopped from marching to the Parliament Complex over various demands, including academic freedom, with police resorting to lathi-charge and use of water canons. (ANI)

A large number of JNU students and teachers were today stopped from marching to the Parliament Complex over various demands, including academic freedom, with police resorting to lathi-charge and use of water canons. They were stopped at the Sanjay Jheel area in south Delhi. The “Padyatra”, which started at the varsity’s campus, was organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) and the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA). The associations are demanding academic freedom, accessible and equitable education among others. The teachers’ body had requested other associations to join the protest march. Their other demands include withdrawal of the executive council decision to constitute a committee to take action against teachers and the immediate withdrawal of notifications replacing chairpersons who were opposed to implementing compulsory attendance. The JNUTA had earlier launched a three-day ‘Satyagraha’ inside the campus to raise these demands.