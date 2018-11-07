Police seizes over 240 kg of illegal firecrackers from Dwarka

By: | Published: November 7, 2018 8:44 PM

Three people were arrested for storing firecrackers without licence and over 240 kg of illegal crackers was seized on Diwali from different parts of Dwarka, police said.

illegal firecrackers, police seizes illegal firecrackers from dwarka, Supreme Court, Ramphal ChowkIn Uttam Nagar, during patrolling, police arrested Kamal (21) for possessing illegal crackers. (Representative image: IE)

Three cases have been registered on the basis of a Supreme Court order on sale of old firecrackers, they said.

In the early hours of Wednesday, a raid was conducted in an area in Ramphal Chowk by the Dwarka south police and 164.6 kg of unauthorised firecrackers was seized, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), Anto Alphonse, said. He said Vikram Gupta (35) was arrested in connection with the seizure.

In Uttam Nagar, during patrolling, police arrested Kamal (21) for possessing illegal crackers. The officer said 53 kg of crackers was seized and a case registered at the Uttam Nagar Police station. The Jafarpur police arrested Vinay (30) and 25 kg of crackers was seized from his car, the DCP said. Since, the Supreme Court order on October 23, over 3,847 kg of illegal firecrackers have been seized from various parts of the city, according to police.

