Police register FIR in Gargi College molestation case

Published: February 10, 2020 3:42:06 PM

The incident came to light after some students of the Delhi University's Gargi College took to Instagram to narrate their unpleasant experiences during the February 6 college fest.

The Delhi Police on Monday registered a case in connection with the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-women Gargi College last week.

The police said they have received a complaint from the college authorities.

A case has been registered at the Hauz Khas police station under IPC sections 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention)

The students alleged that a group of men gatecrashed the event and molested them.

