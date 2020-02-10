Police register FIR in Gargi College molestation case

The police said they have received a complaint from the college authorities.

(Representative image/ File photo)

The Delhi Police on Monday registered a case in connection with the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-women Gargi College last week.

The police said they have received a complaint from the college authorities.

A case has been registered at the Hauz Khas police station under IPC sections 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention)

The incident came to light after some students of the Delhi University’s Gargi College took to Instagram to narrate their unpleasant experiences during the February 6 college fest.

The students alleged that a group of men gatecrashed the event and molested them.