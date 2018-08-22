Police probe online game angle in 17-yr-old’s suicide

The girl, Chhavi, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her home on July 30. According to her suicide note, Chhavi took the extreme step due to ‘low’ marks she secured in class X examination. (Representational photo)

Ajmer police is probing the role of an online game in the alleged suicide of a 17-year old girl in Rajasthan’s Beawar town, an official said today.

The girl, Chhavi, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her home on July 30. According to her suicide note, Chhavi took the extreme step due to ‘low’ marks she secured in class X examination.

“Chhavi’s friends told her parents that some online game had pushed their daughter to suicide. According to the friends, Chhavi was in the last stage of the game which was about suicide. Her parents brought this to our notice a couple of days back,” Ravindra Pratap, SHO of Beawar police station.

He said Chhavi would use her mother’s phone often, which was examined by a technical expert yesterday and today. The phone will be forwarded to forensic science laboratory to ascertain whether any such game was in it.

The SHO said the parents have not named any game in particular but it has been described as “an online, internet game.”

“So far, we have found no evidence in the mobile phone that she used to play with. However, the detailed examination of the mobile phone is going on,” the officer informed.