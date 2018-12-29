Police constable returning from PM Modi’s rally killed by protesting mob in Ghazipur

By: | Updated: December 29, 2018 9:47 PM

The incident happened near Atwa Mor police station in Naunera area where some people from Nishad Party were protesting.

Ghazipur, police dead Ghazipur, Ghazipur protest, Ghazipur killing, Suresh Vats, Nishad Party
The incident happened near Atwa Mor police station in Naunera area where some people from Nishad Party were protesting. (ANI)

A Police constable was killed by a protesting mob while he was returning from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public address in Ghazipur, ANI reports. The police officer has been identified as Suresh Vats.

The incident happened near Atwa Mor police station in Naunera area where some people from Nishad Party were protesting. Informing about the unfortunate incident, Sadar CO Mahipal Pathak told ANI that the officer was posted in the Prime Minister duty.

“He was returning after the duty when some protesting workers of Nishad Party pelted stone near Atwa Mor police station in Naunera area. The constable was injured in the accident and succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

UP Chief Minister Office has informed that Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the unfortunate death and has announced Rs 40 lakh compensation for the wife of the deceased.

According to ANI, Nishad Party was protesting for reservation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Police constable returning from PM Modi’s rally killed by protesting mob in Ghazipur
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition