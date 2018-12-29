Police constable returning from PM Modi’s rally killed by protesting mob in Ghazipur



A Police constable was killed by a protesting mob while he was returning from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public address in Ghazipur, ANI reports. The police officer has been identified as Suresh Vats.

The incident happened near Atwa Mor police station in Naunera area where some people from Nishad Party were protesting. Informing about the unfortunate incident, Sadar CO Mahipal Pathak told ANI that the officer was posted in the Prime Minister duty.

#WATCH One constable dead & two locals from the area injured in stone pelting allegedly by Nishad Party workers near Atwa Mor police station in Naunera area, earlier today. #Ghazipur pic.twitter.com/FnviOzuRIU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 29, 2018

“He was returning after the duty when some protesting workers of Nishad Party pelted stone near Atwa Mor police station in Naunera area. The constable was injured in the accident and succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

Earlier visuals from Ghazipur: 1 constable dead & 2 locals from the area injured in stone pelting allegedly by Nishad Party workers near Atwa Mor police station in Naunera area today. pic.twitter.com/FAGzcFSyUe — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 29, 2018

UP Chief Minister Office has informed that Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the unfortunate death and has announced Rs 40 lakh compensation for the wife of the deceased.

According to ANI, Nishad Party was protesting for reservation.