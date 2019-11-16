Police constable dies in Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple complex

The Sabarimala temple will reopen this evening for two month long pilgrim season. (ANI Image)

A 32-year-old civil police officer (CPO) posted near the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple complex, for security duty, collapsed and died on Saturday morning, police said. Though the CPO was rushed to the hospital from the police barracks, he was declared brought dead, they said.

The Malabar Special Police officer, Biju, hails from Perambra in Kozhikode and leaves behind wife and a seven month-old daughter.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his death. The Sabarimala temple will reopen this evening for two month long pilgrim season.