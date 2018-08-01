Police complaint lodged against Mamata Banerjee over Assam NRC remarks; read shocking allegations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of pursuing a ‘divide and rule’ policy.

In a trouble for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a police complaint has been lodged against the Trinamool Congress supremo for her remarks on Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft. BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha has filed the complaint against Banerjee at Naharkatia police station in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district accusing her of inciting “hatred and tension”. Banerjee has accused the BJP of pursuing a ‘divide and rule’ policy. A BJP youth wing leader said that Banerjee was levelling baseless allegation against the Assam Chief Minister and asserted “Bengalis live more peacefully here than they do in West Bengal”.

A political slugfest has erupted over Banerjee’s alleged remark with BJP Chief Amit Shah hitting out at Banerjee claiming that she saw a “vote bank” in illegal immigrants for a win in elections while his party was looking at the security of the country and rights of its citizens. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said it is the duty of the Chief Minister to “maintain law and order in the state and not incite violence. Her remark on civil war is condemnable.”

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said, “Don’t bring in caste or religion, they’re snatching rights of Indian Muslims, Hindus and Christians too. Bengal mein Mamata didi ka deep bujhne wala hai aur wahan ke daldal mein kamal khilne wala hai. She knows this, so is levelling allegations.” Banerjee’s remarks have also drawn flak from top Congress leader. Congress Chief of Assam Ripun Bora lashed out at Banerjee saying, “Mamata Banerjee being the Chief Minister should not provoke for a civil war, we condemn this statement. It will have no impact on Assam as it is absolutely peaceful…”

However, this is not the first time that a complaint has been registered against Banerjee. Earlier this year, the Assam Police had registered an FIR against Banerjee following multiple complaints alleging she made an inflammatory speech over the updating of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the northeastern state. Back then Banerjee had in a meeting at Ahmedpur in West Bengal accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of “hatching a conspiracy” to drive out Bengalis from Assam by “excluding” their names from the first draft of the NRC, which was published on the midnight of December 31. “I warn the BJP government at the Centre not to play with fire… This is a conspiracy of the Centre to drive out around 1.80 crore people from the state,” she had said.