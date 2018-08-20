Police busts fake foreign currency racket, 4 persons arrested

The four persons had earlier defrauded Rs 15 lakh from some businessmen in Odisha, police said. (IE)

The police today claimed to have busted a fake foreign currency racket here and arrested four persons. The police arrested the four persons, three from Karnataka and one from Gujarat from a hotel here after a businessman lodged a complaint at Khandagiri police station that the four persons were indulging in foreign exchange racket, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anup Kumar Sahoo.

The police seized several fake currency notes of various countries from the arrested persons, the DCP said adding that the accused persons were allegedly encouraging people to invest in share markets by assuring them of high returns. The four persons had earlier defrauded Rs 15 lakh from some businessmen in Odisha, police said.