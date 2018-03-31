Police apprehends minor in connection with killing of 21-year-old Delhi University student Ayush Nautiyal

On March 22, Ishtiaq and Nautiyal met and were in the former’s car when an argument happened between them over breaking up with each other, police said. (Representational Image: Reuters)

Police have apprehended a minor in connection with the killing of a 21-year-old Delhi University student, who was allegedly killed by a man after their relationship turned sour, police said today. The body of Ayush Nautiyal, a final year student of Ram Lal Anand College in south campus, was found in a drain in Dwarka Sector 13 on Wednesday night. His family was receiving ransom calls from March 22 demanding Rs 50 lakh, they said. However, following the arrest of Ishtiaq, a sampling manager with several export houses, it was revealed that he had killed Nautiyal on March 22 with a hammer. He had cooked up a kidnapping story to mislead the police and to buy more time in disposing of the body, police said. During interrogation, he revealed that he was assisted by a juvenile in disposing of the body. The juvenile was apprehended today, they said. Nautiyal and the accused had met through a dating site and in the last 10 days they had met thrice. The victim used to meet strangers through dating sites.

On March 22, Ishtiaq and Nautiyal met and were in the former’s car when an argument happened between them over breaking up with each other, police said. Ishtiaq allegedly hit Nautiyal multiple times with a hammer resulting in his death, they said. Nautiyal’s family had alleged that the police were lax in tracing their son but the police said several teams were working and wherever the accused had called the family members for paying ransom, they were accompanied by police personnel in disguise, police said.