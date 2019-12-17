Police action in Jamia: As students protest across country, PM Modi warns against ‘vested interests’

Members of All India Students Association shout slogans during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and Delhi Police, at Delhi University on Monday (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

AS STUDENTS from New Delhi to Kerala and Gujarat to West Bengal came out on Monday to protest against the police action in Jamia Millia Islamia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for “peace, unity and brotherhood” and said “no Indian has anything to worry” over the new citizenship law, which has triggered a nationwide agitation.

Posting a series of tweets the morning after at least 100 protesters were injured after police stormed the Jamia campus in Delhi, Modi said the “violent protests” were “unfortunate and deeply distressing” and pointed to “vested interests” who “divide us and create disturbance”.

Modi’s comments came the day after he accused the Congress and its allies of fuelling the unrest over the issue, and claimed that those “spreading the fire” could be “identified by their clothes”.

Signalling a concerted government move to face the protests, the Prime Minister’s tweets were echoed by key members of his Cabinet, Students protest from Delhi to Kerala, Modi warns against ‘vested interests’, including home minister Amit Shah, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Shah asked the protesting students to “go through” the Act and not fall in the “trap” laid by “some parties” who are “spreading rumours and inciting violence for their political interest”.

Sitharaman warned of “jihadists or Maoists or separatist movements” entering the students’ movement. And Nishank appealed to students to “stay away from violence and maintain peace on campuses” and not “indulge in activity which is not in interests of the nation”. Meanwhile, students from across the country, including those from at least three IITs, an IIM and the IISc, took part in protests against the Delhi police’s action on the Jamia campus.

In Delhi, students in Jamia and the surrounding locality held a protest against the police action while another protest was held at the Delhi University Arts Faculty. In the evening, hundreds of students gathered at India Gate to protest against the new law, and read out the Preamble to the Constitution in small groups.

Protests were also held by students from IITs in Kanpur, Chennai and Mumbai, IIM in Ahmedabad, Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru, and Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai.

In Lucknow, students clashed briefly with police even as heated protests were held at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi. Similar protests were held in Chennai and Madurai, in Hyderabad’s Maulana Azad Urdu University, and across Kerala and Puducherry.

Taking to Twitter to address the protesters, the Prime Minister posted: “Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act are unfortunate and deeply distressing. Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos.”

“The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 was passed by both Houses of Parliament with overwhelming support. Large number of political parties and MPs supported its passage. This Act illustrates India’s centuries old culture of acceptance, harmony, compassion and brotherhood,” he said.

“I want to unequivocally assure my fellow Indians that CAA does not affect any citizen of India of any religion. No Indian has anything to worry regarding this Act. This Act is only for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no other place to go except India,” the PM said.

“The need of the hour is for all of us to work together for the development of India and the empowerment of every Indian, especially the poor, downtrodden and marginalised. We cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us and create disturbance,” he said.

“This is the time to maintain peace, unity and brotherhood. It is my appeal to everyone to stay away from any sort of rumour mongering and falsehoods,” Modi said.

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand, Shah said: “I would like to appeal to the students to first read the CAA… it has no provision to snatch citizenship from anyone. This act is to give citizenship to unfortunate brothers from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have been victims of religious persecution.”

The home minister blamed the Congress, AAP and the Trinamool Congress for “misleading” student protesters. “I would like to appeal to the Congress, AAP and the TMC to not tread on the path of violence as this path has never been beneficial to anyone,” he said.

Senior home ministry officials, meanwhile, sought to clarify that the amended Act does not make immigrants Indian citizens automatically.

“The central government will frame rules… No migrant from these communities will become Indian citizen automatically. He will have to apply online and the competent authority would see whether he fulfils all the qualifications for registration or naturalisation as Indian citizen,” a senior official said.

The ministry also issued an advisory asking states to take action against the spread of rumours and fake news on social media, and take steps to maintain law and order.