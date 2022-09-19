‘Police acting under govt pressure’: Arrested BJP leader T Raja Singh’s wife reaches out to Telangana Governor for help

Barely a month after T Raja Singh’s arrest in connection with two old cases, the now-suspended Telangana BJP MLA’s wife T Usha Bai on Sunday approached Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan and requested his release from Cherlapally central prison where he has been housed under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act.

Raja Singh was arrested on August 25 in two separate cases filed against him earlier this year over inflammatory remarks against minority community during the Ram Navami procession and for allegedly intimidating UP voters ahead of the state assembly polls. The arrest came two days after he was released on bail by a local court in connection with a video where he is allegedly seen passing derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad and Islam.

Also Read| BJP MLA Raja Singh gets bail hours after his arres

After violent protests broke out in many pockets of Hyderabad following his incendiary remarks, the police had arrested him. However, the local court, while granting bail to the BJP leader, noted that the procedure established by the law was not followed at the time of his arrest.



Earlier, Raja was put under preventive detention by the Hyderabad police after he threatened to burn down the stage where comedian Munawar Faruqui was set to perform his stand-up act.



“Let them see what will happen if he is invited to stage a show in Hyderabad. Wherever the programme is held, we shall beat him up. Whoever offers him a venue, we shall set it afire,” Singh allegedly said in a video.



In the video that created a huge row, Singh is heard saying that if one can get away abusing Hindu Gods and Goddesses, then why is he being targeted?

Also Read| Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh arrested over ‘derogatory remarks’ on Prophet Muhammad



The Goshmahal legislator’s wife, during his visit to the Governor, alleged that the local police was selectively targeting her husband under pressure from the ruling TRS, calling her husband’s arrest illegal.



“Cases have been registered against every small comment or statement of my husband. In many cases, the government has accused my husband of taking the law into his own hands but the Special Court Constituted for Elected Representatives has acquitted him while a few more cases are still pending. My husband is fighting in the court of law for justice,” she stated, as reported by The Indian Express.

Seeking the intervention of the Governor, she requested that the charges against her husband be quashed immediately.