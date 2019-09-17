PoK part of India, physical jurisdiction soon, says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

PoK is part of India: Amid repeated attempts by Islamabad to internationalise the issue of scrapping of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir by peddling the narrative of human rights violations in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), India on Tuesday reiterated that the region, illegally occupied by the western neighbour, is a part of the country and it would soon be under New Delhi’s control.

Addressing a press conference on the first 100 days of the Modi 2.0 government, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a blunt message to Pakistan, said, “PoK is a part of India and we expect one day we will have physical jurisdiction over it.”

The foreign minister added that India’s position over Kashmir has not changed since 1972 and also made it abundantly clear that abrogation of Article 370 from the region was the country’s internal issue and no other country has any business in pointing fingers towards it over the matter.”Beyond a point, don’t worry too much about what people will say on Kashmir. There is a complete predictability about my position. My position has been clear since 1972 and my position is not going to change.

At the end of the day, it is my issue. On my issue, my position has prevailed and will prevail,” Jaishankar said.

“With regard to Pakistan, issue is not Article 370 but Pakistan’s terrorists. We must make the world realise. I always ask other people show me anywhere else in the world where any country conducts terrorism openly against its neighbor as part of what it considers its foreign policy,” he went on to add.

#WATCH: External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar says, “Our position on PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) has always been and will always be very clear. PoK is part of India and we expect one day that we will have the physical jurisdiction over it.” pic.twitter.com/XpK0aPspmE — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

Jaishankar’s remarks have come nearly a week after Pakistan raised the issue of restrictions put in place in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of removal of Article 370 since August 5 at the United Nations. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had unsuccessfully tried to push the world community to question India over Kashmir.

Speaking during a session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva last week, Qureshi claimed that India has turned Kashmir into “largest caged prison on the planet” after scrapping Article 370.

Qureshi’s charge was rebuked by India which described the neighbouring nation as “epicentre of global terrorism”.