Poet, lyricist Pazhavila Ramesan dies at 83

By: |
Published: June 13, 2019 8:08:48 PM

Pazhavila Ramesan, 83, a recipient of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for overall contribution, had also penned songs for many Malayalam movies including 'Malooty', 'Uncle Bun' and 'Vasudha.'

Pazhavila Ramesan, poet Pazhavila Ramesan, Pazhavila Ramesan dead, Pazhavila Ramesan death, Pazhavila Ramesan news, india newsRamesan Pazhavil is survived by wife and two children.

Poet and lyricist a Ramesan Pazhavil died at a private hospital here Thursday. “He was under treatment for age-related ailments,” a source close to the family told PTI. Ramesan, 83, a recipient of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for overall contribution, had also penned songs for many Malayalam movies including ‘Malooty’, ‘Uncle Bun’ and ‘Vasudha.’ He had also served as the director of Kerala Bhasha Institute for a long time.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Ramesan was a spokesperson for the modernist movement in Malayalam poetry. He always stood for secular ideas, Vijayan said. Ramesan is survived by wife and two children. The cremation will take place here Friday.

 

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Poet, lyricist Pazhavila Ramesan dies at 83
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop