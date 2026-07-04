The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya has introduced a series of stricter security measures for staff handling devotees’ donations after an alleged theft and embezzlement case led to multiple arrests last month. The new protocols include mandatory pocketless uniforms, frisking at regular intervals, dedicated changing rooms and tighter surveillance inside the donation counting facility. It is reportedly said that cash worth approximately Rs 200 crore has been stolen, along with several boxes of diamonds and jewellery.

According to The Indian Express report, the measures have been implemented at the Pilgrim Facilitation Centre (PFC), located about 200 metres from the main temple. The centre houses a basement counting room where offerings collected from nearly 35 donation boxes across the temple complex are brought for counting in two daily shifts.

Why have the new measures been introduced?

The security overhaul follows allegations that cash and valuables donated by devotees were stolen or replaced with fake items. The controversy surfaced after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government conducted an inquiry, leading to an FIR on June 25, the report said.

At least eight people have been arrested in connection with the case till now. Those arrested include Avinash Shukla, Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav and Subhash Srivastav – all of them staff members.

Among them, Tinnu Yadav had worked as a driver for the Trust’s General Secretary, while Srivastav, a retired bank employee, supervised donation counting operations. The remaining accused were involved in the counting process.

What are the new security measures?

It is reportedly said that officials have tightened access to the counting room. Counting agents must now wear a sky-blue pocketless gown secured with a neck chain while inside the counting area. A dedicated changing room has been created where staff must change into and out of the uniform before and after duty. It is also said that the staff members will undergo frisking before changing, followed by another security check before entering the counting room.

Anyone leaving during duty, including for washroom breaks, must again undergo security screening before re-entering. The report further revealed that personal belongings such as mobile phones, bags and cameras are prohibited inside the counting hall. Staff are also required to remove their footwear before entering the facility.

Cash found during surprise inspection

News agency ANI reported that the investigation gathered pace after a surprise inspection on June 3 allegedly uncovered a bundle of cash hidden inside the ventilation system of a washroom used by counting staff. Subsequent examination of CCTV footage reportedly identified one of the accused during the internal inquiry before investigators widened the probe to others.

It also reported officials as saying and said gaps in CCTV coverage inside the facility have now been identified and rectified.

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Earlier dress code had weakened over time

An official familiar with the matter said a pocketless uniform policy had been introduced nearly three years ago, requiring counting staff to wear pocketless shirts and trousers. However, over time, employees gradually returned to wearing casual clothes without objection.

Following the recent controversy, authorities have restored and strengthened the dress code while adding multiple layers of security to prevent any future irregularities. The donation counting process continues to operate in two shifts — from approximately 8 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 8 pm — with around 20 counting agents deployed in each shift under the enhanced security framework.