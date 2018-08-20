PNB scam: UK confirms Nirav Modi in its territory; CBI sends extradition request

CBI confirms presence of Nirav Modi in UK. (Facebook)

Nirav Modi PNB fraud: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said that the UK has confirmed the presence of Nirav Modi, the main accused in the nearly Rs 14,000 crore PNB scam, in its territory, PTI reported citing CBI officials. The CBI has sent extradition request for fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi to the UK, the report also said. The investigative agency has sent the extradition request through proper channels, the report said. The request has been sent to the Home Ministry which will send it to the UK through the External Affairs Ministry, CBI officials said.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had told the Rajya Sabha that the government has sought extradition of Nirav Modi from the UK. It had also said that the request has been sent by a Special Diplomatic Bag to the High Commission of India, London for onward transmission to the UK authorities.

Nirav Modi along with his uncle Mehul Choksi are wanted in the scam. The scam is being investigated by the CBI and the ED. It was in the month of February that both accused fled the country just weeks ahead of scam getting exposed.

Meanwhile, a Red Corner Notice has been issued against Nirav Modi by Interpol. CBI recently chargesheeted both Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi separately in the case.

The government has also approached Antigua and Barbuda to seek custody of Choksi. He became a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda on January 15, 2018.

Rs 14,000 crore PNB scam is related with allegedly cheating of the public sector bank through issuance of fraudulent Letters of Undertakings (LoUs) and Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs).