PNB fraud: Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi

By: | Updated: December 13, 2018 11:59 AM

The Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi on the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation which is probing the PNB fraud also involving Nirav Modi.

Mehul ChoksiPNB fraud: Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi

The Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi on the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation which is probing the PNB fraud also involving Nirav Modi. A Red Corner Notice is issued and circulated internationally to locate and provisionally arrest someone in view of pending extradition.

“The Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against Mehul Choksi on the request of CBI,” CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.

Choksi along with his nephew Modi are alleged to have carried out fraudulent transactions to the tune of around Rs 13,000 crore. He was the owner of Gitanjali Group. He escaped in the first week of January this year and has taken citizenship of Antigua.

Earlier in September, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sent a reminder to Interpol seeking a red corner notice against Mehul Choksi. According to the ED, a detailed request for issuance of the arrest warrant against Choksi by the global police body was sent in June. Soon after this, the ED had filed a charge sheet against him in a Mumbai court.

