  • MORE MARKET STATS

PNB fraud case: Warrant against Nirav Modi’s sister, brother-in-law kept in abeyance

By: |
April 1, 2021 8:03 PM

Mumbai: A special PMLA court on Thursday kept in abeyance the warrant issued against the sister and brother-in-law of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi till further orders.

Nirav ModiNirav Modi (File image)

Mumbai: A special PMLA court on Thursday kept in abeyance the warrant issued against the sister and brother-in-law of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi till further orders. Modi’s sister Purvi and her husband Maiank Mehta had “turned approvers” in the USD 2 billion PNB fraud case, in which Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are the prime accused.

The couple had approached the court in February for cancellation of non-bailable warrants (NBWs) issued against them, on the grounds that they had turned approvers in the case.

Related News

Modi, who is currently lodged in a UK prison, Choksi and others are being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) money laundering case since 2018.

Purvi (47) is a Belgian national, while her husband is a British citizen, and the couple, who are stated to be based abroad, have never joined the probe in the case. Purvi was arraigned as an accused in the case, where multiple chargesheets have been filed by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Punjab National Bank
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PNB fraud case Warrant against Nirav Modi’s sister brother-in-law kept in abeyance
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Rajinikanth and politics: A roar of ‘now or never’ that ended in a whimper
2Assembly elections 2021: One-fifth of candidates in poll-bound states have criminal cases against them
3West Bengal Election 2021: ‘Not seasonally religious’, PM Narendra Modi hits back at Mamata Banerjee over Bangladesh visit row